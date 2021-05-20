Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.33. 39,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 837,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,455,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

