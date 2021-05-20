Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

