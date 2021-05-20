Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $771.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

