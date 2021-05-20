salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

