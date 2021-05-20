The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The stock has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.