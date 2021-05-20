The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average is $285.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

