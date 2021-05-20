Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.16 Million

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce sales of $132.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.82 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $525.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $577.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.07 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $583.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 208,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,617. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

