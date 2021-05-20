TrustVerse Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $20,250.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

