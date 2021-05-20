Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $52.56 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $52.56 or 0.00132088 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $634.53 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002372 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.00850183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

