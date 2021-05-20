Estate Counselors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 24,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

