Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.