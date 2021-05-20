Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

