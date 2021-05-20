iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

