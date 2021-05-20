Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $316.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $898.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

