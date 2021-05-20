MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 50,663 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 253,315.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $315.78. The company had a trading volume of 413,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The company has a market cap of $895.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

