Parnassus Investments CA Has $670.65 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,458,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,644 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $670,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 141,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,657. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

