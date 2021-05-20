ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

ECOM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,623. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,081 shares of company stock worth $1,290,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

