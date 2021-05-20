Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,964. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

