Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 8,063,130 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.