Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $22.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $624.40. The company had a trading volume of 74,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $626.39 and its 200 day moving average is $536.59. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

