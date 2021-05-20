BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BPXXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.