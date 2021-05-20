PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $45.03. 81,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

