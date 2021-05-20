YF Link (YFL) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $164.34 or 0.00411200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $263,109.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.