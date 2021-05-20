Niftyx Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $592,215.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $592,215.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

