Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Increased to GBX 307 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). The company had a trading volume of 221,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The firm has a market capitalization of £640.21 million and a P/E ratio of -107.69. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

