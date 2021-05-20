Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,705 ($35.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,723,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. The company has a market capitalization of £24.81 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,682.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

