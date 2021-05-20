HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,215 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 955 ($12.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,602,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.19. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.