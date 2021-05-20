Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

LON:KLR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($10.69). 85,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The company has a market capitalization of £591.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 745.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

