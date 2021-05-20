The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,022. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

