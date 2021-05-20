Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on DNLM. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).
Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
