Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DNLM. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

