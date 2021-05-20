Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 907.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 88,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 320,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.