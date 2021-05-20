Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NEE stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

