Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,785. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

