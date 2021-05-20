McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $233.22. 40,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

