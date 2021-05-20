Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

