SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on SigmaRoc from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SRC stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). 159,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,287. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock has a market cap of £232.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

