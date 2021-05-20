Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.70. 78,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.