Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 168.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 208,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 60,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,641. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.