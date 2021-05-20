Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

