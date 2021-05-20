Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.
CPRT opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.
In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
