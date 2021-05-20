Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,514. Standex International has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

