Brokerages Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $22.90

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get DZS alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. DZS has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.