Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

YSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 30,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,314. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

