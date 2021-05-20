WaykiChain (WICC) Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and $41.22 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WICCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.