Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,791,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

