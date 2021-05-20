iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.23. 82,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

