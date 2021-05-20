Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.89 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.91.

ADNT stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 5,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

