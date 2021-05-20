Financial Management Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $35,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350,577 shares of company stock worth $319,803,913. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,709. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

