Coerente Capital Management Takes $2.95 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

