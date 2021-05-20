Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

