Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,072,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

